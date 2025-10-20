Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors

Extras
Lidia Bastianich honors America’s volunteers, revealing how giving back unites and uplifts.
Meet Nicole Steele, dedicated to providing healthy food access through free produce delivery
In Stockton, CA, Lidia makes homemade ice-cream with strawberries straight from the hothouse.
Lidia visits the 3 Cricketeers' test kitchen to taste-test pasta made with cricket powder and pesto.
In Middletown, VA, Lidia teams up with chef Kari Rushing to elevate Appalachian cuisine's image.
The Changemakers from Lidia’s special unite at Sean Sherman’s Owamni for a celebratory meal.
Lidia meets James Beard winner Sean Sherman to sample the fare at his upscale restaurant, Owamni.
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Chef Lidia Bastianich blends culture, cooking, and identity in towns and cities across America.
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays
Freedom and Independence & Life's Milestones
Weddings: Something Borrowed, Something New
Holiday Tables and Traditions
