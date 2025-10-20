100 WVIA Way
Lidia Celebrates America

Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors

Season 2025 Episode 1

Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich travels America to honor volunteers who form a “nation of neighbors.” This special spotlights millions giving time and care—especially through food—showing how sharing meals and fighting hunger unite communities, strengthen bonds, and enrich lives through acts of generosity. Watch 'Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors.'

Aired: 11/24/25
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 0:33
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors
Lidia Bastianich honors America’s volunteers, revealing how giving back unites and uplifts.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:33
Watch 4:31
Lidia Celebrates America
The Power of Produce: A Recipe for Healthy Eating
Meet Nicole Steele, dedicated to providing healthy food access through free produce delivery
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:31
Watch 2:34
Lidia Celebrates America
Sweet Harvest: Strawberry Ice-cream with Local Flavor
In Stockton, CA, Lidia makes homemade ice-cream with strawberries straight from the hothouse.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:34
Watch 4:32
Lidia Celebrates America
Taste Testing with Crickets
Lidia visits the 3 Cricketeers' test kitchen to taste-test pasta made with cricket powder and pesto.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:32
Watch 5:25
Lidia Celebrates America
A Taste of Appalachia: Rabbit Food Reimagined
In Middletown, VA, Lidia teams up with chef Kari Rushing to elevate Appalachian cuisine's image.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:25
Watch 3:55
Lidia Celebrates America
A Feast for Change: The Celebration at Owamni
The Changemakers from Lidia’s special unite at Sean Sherman’s Owamni for a celebratory meal.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:55
Watch 3:40
Lidia Celebrates America
The Indigenous Cuisine of a James Beard Chef
Lidia meets James Beard winner Sean Sherman to sample the fare at his upscale restaurant, Owamni.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:40
Watch 1:02
Lidia Celebrates America
Preview
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 1:02
Watch 0:58
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America Preview
Chef Lidia Bastianich blends culture, cooking, and identity in towns and cities across America.
Preview: 0:58
Watch 9:24
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Episode: E3 | 9:24
Watch 55:45
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:45
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Episode: S2023 E1
Watch 8:53
Lidia Celebrates America
Julia Child’s Favorite Mushroom Risotto
What happened when Julia Child visited Lidia’s first restaurant and ordered the risotto?
Episode: E2 | 8:53
Watch 11:28
Lidia Celebrates America
Making Eggs Jeannette with Jacques Pépin
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!
Episode: E1 | 11:28
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming The Odds
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Episode: S2021 E2
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
Lidia Bastianich visits men and women on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Episode: S2021 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
Join Lidia Bastianich, as she explores food artisans and artisanal crafts across the U.S.
Episode: S2019 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
In A Heartland Holiday Feast, Chef Lidia Bastianich explores small-town America.
Episode: S2018 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
Lidia Bastianich looks at veterans who find farming to be a path back to civilian life.
Episode: S2017 E1