Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina

Lidia is invited to a low-country boil for Ukrainian refugees including Polina Frishko.
Lidia makes Borscht, Ukrainian style, with Polina Frishko and Enna Elias.
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Lidia visits Bhuwan Pyakurel, a Nepali-Bhutanese refugee making history.
At Havana Rumba, Lidia meets Marcos Lorenzo and they make a traditional Cuban dish.
In Houston, Texas, Lidia makes a braised pork belly dish with blind chef Christine Ha.
Lidia enjoys authentic Punjabi dishes at a roadside truck stop in Bakersfield, CA.
Lidia shares an Afghan meal with a refugee who risked his life to help the US Military.
Lidia organizes a potluck-style meal where immigrants share cuisine from their cultures.
What happened when Julia Child visited Lidia’s first restaurant and ordered the risotto?
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!