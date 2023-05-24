100 WVIA Way
Lidia Celebrates America

Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina

Season 1 Episode 3 | 9m 24s

To accompany her latest special, Lidia also hosts a series of short cooking videos. Each reflects her beloved teaching style, mixed with a dash of storytelling. Today Lidia is in her kitchen making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish that brings up memories of her childhood. Find out Lidia’s tricks of the trade for cooking mussels, things that give the dish her signature style.

Aired: 06/05/23
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 2:07
Lidia Celebrates America
A Low Country Boil in South Carolina
Lidia is invited to a low-country boil for Ukrainian refugees including Polina Frishko.
Clip: 2:07
Watch 1:34
Lidia Celebrates America
Borscht, Ukrainian Style
Lidia makes Borscht, Ukrainian style, with Polina Frishko and Enna Elias.
Clip: 1:34
Watch 1:41
Lidia Celebrates America
Flavors That Define Us: Trailer
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Preview: 1:41
Watch 2:50
Lidia Celebrates America
A Nepali-Bhutanese Refugee Makes History
Lidia visits Bhuwan Pyakurel, a Nepali-Bhutanese refugee making history.
Clip: 2:50
Watch 3:17
Lidia Celebrates America
A Cuban Chef in Louisville, KY
At Havana Rumba, Lidia meets Marcos Lorenzo and they make a traditional Cuban dish.
Clip: 3:17
Watch 3:55
Lidia Celebrates America
The Blind Chef Searching for her Mother’s Recipes
In Houston, Texas, Lidia makes a braised pork belly dish with blind chef Christine Ha.
Clip: 3:55
Watch 3:00
Lidia Celebrates America
Punjabi Trucker turned Punjabi Dhaba Owner
Lidia enjoys authentic Punjabi dishes at a roadside truck stop in Bakersfield, CA.
Clip: 3:00
Watch 55:46
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Special: 55:46
Watch 2:30
Lidia Celebrates America
A Traditional Afghan Meal with Lidia
Lidia shares an Afghan meal with a refugee who risked his life to help the US Military.
Clip: 2:30
Watch 3:25
Lidia Celebrates America
A Table of the World
Lidia organizes a potluck-style meal where immigrants share cuisine from their cultures.
Clip: 3:25
Latest Episodes
Watch 8:53
Lidia Celebrates America
Julia Child’s Favorite Mushroom Risotto
What happened when Julia Child visited Lidia’s first restaurant and ordered the risotto?
Episode: S1 E2 | 8:53
Watch 11:28
Lidia Celebrates America
Making Eggs Jeannette with Jacques Pépin
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!
Episode: S1 E1 | 11:28