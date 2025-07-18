100 WVIA Way
MotorWeek

2025 Toyota Sienna & 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Season 44 Episode 47 | 26m 46s

Join us this week for a cruise in the family-dependable Toyota Sienna. Then we'll coast into a "Your Drive" brake breakdown. And we'll go back on the throttle with some tiny tuners. Finally, keep the electricity flowing in the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Aired: 07/25/25
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Drivers' Choice Awards
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Episode: S44 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
10 Most Worthy Affordable Cars Under $30K & 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Episode: S44 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai Tucson & 2025 Infiniti QX80
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Episode: S44 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 BMW M5 & 2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Episode: S44 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 McLaren 720S & 2025 Honda Odyssey
Join us for the McLaren 750S supercar and Honda Odyssey minivan.
Episode: S44 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Audi SQ7 & 2024 Tesla Cybertruck
Join us this week for the speedy Audi SQ7 and the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck.
Episode: S44 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe & 2024 Ford Ranger
Join us this week for the Genesis GV80 Coupe and reinvigorated Ford Ranger.
Episode: S44 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition & 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Join us this week for the Honda Pilot Black Edition and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
Episode: S44 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray & 2025 Genesis GV80
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Episode: S44 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N & 2024 Cadillac XT4
Join us this week for the high voltage Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and domestic luxury Cadillac XT4.
Episode: S43 E50 | 26:46
