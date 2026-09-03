2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S & 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

Our premiere Road Test of season 46 features the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S. Just when we thought this rear-engine performance car has been perfected, Porsche finds a way to make it even better. We’ll follow that up with a test of the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport. More than just a body kit, this is a plug-in hybrid improved by some legit Gazoo Racing engineering, and we’ve got all the details.