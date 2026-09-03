2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S & 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

Extras
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Latest Episodes
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MotorWeek Season 46
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MotorWeek Season 45
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MotorWeek Season 44
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MotorWeek Season 43
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MotorWeek Season 42
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MotorWeek Season 41
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MotorWeek Season 40
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MotorWeek Season 39
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MotorWeek Season 38
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MotorWeek Season 37
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MotorWeek Season 36
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MotorWeek Season 35
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MotorWeek Season 34
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MotorWeek Season 33
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MotorWeek Season 32
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MotorWeek Season 31
We’re testing two polar opposites: The Ram 1500 TRX SRT pickup and the Audi A6 sedan.
Saddle up in the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison then hit the streets in the Kia Sportage.
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Charge ahead with us in the Subaru Trailseeker then double back in the Honda Prelude.
We’ll see how the third-gen Audi Q3 stacks up, then we’ll test out the new Nissan Sentra.
Come ride with us in the 2026 Toyota bZ and the Mazda CX-30 Aire Edition.
Join us for a ride in the safari-ready INEOS Grenadier and the updated Honda Pilot.
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
We’re checking out the new Mazda CX-5 and the Ford Maverick Lobo.