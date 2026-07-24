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MotorWeek

2026 INEOS Grenadier Station Wagon & 2026 Honda Pilot

Season 45 Episode 48 | 26m 46s

The INEOS Grenadier is one of the newest offerings to capitalize on the popularity of overlanding, and it takes the concept of off-road adventure vehicle to modern extremes in a retro-inspired way. We’ll see what it’s all about before checking out all the updates made to the Honda Pilot. And we’ll bring you more Motor News and another Long Term update.

Aired: 07/31/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
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MotorWeek
2026 Subaru Solterra & 2026 Land Rover Defender 110
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
Episode: S45 E47 | 26:46
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2026 Dodge Charger R/T & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
Episode: S45 E46 | 26:46
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2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
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2025 Porsche Macan Electric & 2025 Ferrari Roma Spyder
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2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door & 2026 Kia Sportage
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2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
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Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
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2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
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2025 Cadillac OPTIQ & 2025 Audi A3
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2025 Lexus LX700h & 2025 BMW M5
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2026 Toyota C-HR & 2026 BMW M2 CS
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2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee & 2026 Hyundai Palisade
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2027 Kia Telluride & 2026 Dodge Charger SIXPACK
We’re riding high in the Kia Telluride and gassed up in the Dodge Charger SIXPACK!
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2026 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards
We’re tallying the votes for the best cars, trucks and utilities of the year!
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