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MotorWeek

2026 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards

Season 45 Episode 41 | 26m 46s

You know what this is— it’s time for our 2026 Drivers’ Choice Awards! Each year, the MotorWeek staff votes on their favorite picks for the best cars, trucks and utilities they’ve driven, and we share the results in one special episode. Of course, we’ll also have our pick for overall “Best of the Year,” and we’ll even look back at some of our previous winners in an anniversary throwback segment.

Aired: 06/12/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
Episode: S45 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche Macan Electric & 2025 Ferrari Roma Spyder
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Episode: S45 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door & 2026 Kia Sportage
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
Episode: S45 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Episode: S45 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Cadillac OPTIQ & 2025 Audi A3
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Episode: S45 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Lexus LX700h & 2025 BMW M5
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Episode: S44 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Drivers' Choice Awards
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Episode: S44 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
10 Most Worthy Affordable Cars Under $30K & 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Episode: S44 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai Tucson & 2025 Infiniti QX80
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Episode: S44 E37 | 26:46
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Episode: S45 E39 | 26:46
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2026 Honda Prelude & 2026 Lexus RZ 550e
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Episode: S45 E37 | 26:46
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2026 Nissan Sentra & 2026 Lucid Air
We’re testing the new Nissan Sentra and the luxury-tuned Lucid Air Touring!
Episode: S45 E36 | 26:46
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2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid & 2026 Mazda CX-30 Aire Edition
We’re on an adventure in the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and the Mazda CX-50 Turbo!
Episode: S45 E35 | 26:46
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2026 INFINITI QX60 & 2026 Honda Pilot
We’re checking out this year’s updates to the Infiniti QX60 and Honda Pilot!
Episode: S45 E34 | 26:46
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2026 Nissan LEAF & 2026 Land Rover Defender 110
We’re plugging into the new Nissan LEAF and disconnecting with the Land Rover Defender.
Episode: S45 E33 | 26:46
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2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
Episode: S45 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
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2026 Acura Integra A-Spec & 2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door
Come ride with us in the refreshed Acura Integra and the charming MINI Cooper S!
Episode: S45 E31 | 26:46