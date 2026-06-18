2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee & 2026 Hyundai Palisade

Extras
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Latest Episodes
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All
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MotorWeek Season 45
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MotorWeek Season 44
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MotorWeek Season 43
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MotorWeek Season 42
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MotorWeek Season 41
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MotorWeek Season 40
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MotorWeek Season 39
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MotorWeek Season 38
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MotorWeek Season 37
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MotorWeek Season 36
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MotorWeek Season 35
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MotorWeek Season 34
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MotorWeek Season 33
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MotorWeek Season 32
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MotorWeek Season 31
We’re riding high in the Kia Telluride and gassed up in the Dodge Charger SIXPACK!
We’re tallying the votes for the best cars, trucks and utilities of the year!
Come ride with us in the new Toyota RAV4 and the Cadillac LYRIQ V.
Join us for a look at the new Subaru Outback Wilderness and the updated Audi RS3.
Join us for a look at the new Kia K4 Hatchback and the returning Jeep Cherokee.
We’re testing the return of the Honda Prelude and the latest Lexus RZ 550e.
We’re testing the new Nissan Sentra and the luxury-tuned Lucid Air Touring!
We’re on an adventure in the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and the Mazda CX-50 Turbo!
We’re checking out this year’s updates to the Infiniti QX60 and Honda Pilot!
We’re plugging into the new Nissan LEAF and disconnecting with the Land Rover Defender.