2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee & 2026 Hyundai Palisade

This week’s episode starts with a grand tour of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which continues for 2026 with a few updates, including a new powertrain option. Then we’ll check in with Hyundai’s heavy SUV hitter, the latest Palisade. We’ll also send it sideways in a new OTE, then it’s to 22B or not to 22B in a special Subaru Impreza throwback request.