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MotorWeek

2026 Toyota RAV4 & 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V

Season 45 Episode 40 | 26m 46s

The Toyota RAV4, one of the most successful automobiles ever made, is keeping with the times by entering a new generation for 2026. We’ll see how this compact-crossover influencer shakes up the game once more before switching over to the all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ V, a charged-up utility with a penchant for velocity.

Aired: 06/05/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
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