2026 Dodge Charger R/T & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo

Our 2026 Drivers’ Choice Awards pick for ‘best of the Year” is back for another set. This time, it’s the Dodge Charger R/T, the entry-level trim of the internal-combustion SIXPACK Charger. We’ll start with that twin-turbocharged muscle car before getting drivetime with another turbo-tuned ride kicked up a notch, the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.