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MotorWeek

2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT & 2027 Audi A6

Season 46 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

The Ram 1500 TRX is no longer dormant, revived for 2027 with the SRT name officially attached. We had a chance to sample this supercharged super truck in its natural habitat, and we documented it all just for you. After that, we’ll change out of our boots into something more smart casual for a drive in the Audi A6, a luxury ride with a subtle style.

Aired: 09/18/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
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