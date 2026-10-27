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PBS News Hour

Projections show no clear winner in Israel's election

Season 2026 Episode 219 | 7m 11s

Israelis turned out in record numbers for their first election since the Oct. 7 attacks and the war in Gaza. Projections show opposition parties won more seats than the coalition led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, potentially setting the stage for a change in government. But Netanyahu’s opponents do not have enough seats to form a majority, leading to weeks of negotiations. Nick Schifrin reports.

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