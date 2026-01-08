January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Why experts are divided over the new federal dietary guidelines
A year after the devastating LA wildfires, communities struggle with rebuilding
Minneapolis police chief urges ‘lawful, peaceful’ response to ICE shooting
News Wrap: DeSantis calling special session to redraw Florida's congressional maps
White House says U.S. will control Venezuelan oil industry 'indefinitely'
Ex-ICE chief calls DHS rush to judgment after Minneapolis shooting ‘irresponsible’
Trump 'needs to be reigned in' after Venezuela action and Greenland threats, Jeffries says
State, city leaders clash with feds after deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis
GOP Rep. Bacon says Trump placing 'too much emphasis on oil' after Maduro's removal
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode