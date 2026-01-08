100 WVIA Way
Donate
PBS News Hour

January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 8 | 57m 46s

January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/07/26 | Expires: 02/07/26
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Experts divided over new federal dietary guidelines
Why experts are divided over the new federal dietary guidelines
Clip: S2026 E7 | 6:07
Watch 8:49
PBS News Hour
Communities struggle with rebuilding a year after LA fires
A year after the devastating LA wildfires, communities struggle with rebuilding
Clip: S2026 E7 | 8:49
Watch 4:06
PBS News Hour
Police chief urges lawful, peaceful response to ICE shooting
Minneapolis police chief urges ‘lawful, peaceful’ response to ICE shooting
Clip: S2026 E7 | 4:06
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DeSantis calling redistricting special session
News Wrap: DeSantis calling special session to redraw Florida's congressional maps
Clip: S2026 E7 | 5:39
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
White House says U.S. will control Venezuelan oil industry
White House says U.S. will control Venezuelan oil industry 'indefinitely'
Clip: S2026 E7 | 6:09
Watch 4:19
PBS News Hour
Ex-ICE chief: Rush to judgment after shooting irresponsible
Ex-ICE chief calls DHS rush to judgment after Minneapolis shooting ‘irresponsible’
Clip: S2026 E7 | 4:19
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Jeffries: Trump 'needs to be reigned in' after Venezuela
Trump 'needs to be reigned in' after Venezuela action and Greenland threats, Jeffries says
Clip: S2026 E7 | 7:12
Watch 3:53
PBS News Hour
Minnesota leaders clash with feds after ICE shooting
State, city leaders clash with feds after deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis
Clip: S2026 E7 | 3:53
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
GOP's Bacon: 'Too much emphasis on oil' after Maduro removal
GOP Rep. Bacon says Trump placing 'too much emphasis on oil' after Maduro's removal
Clip: S2026 E7 | 6:21
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E7 | 57:46
