E1 |Essex County Colonial | Garden State of Mind

Kevin O'Connor kicks off Season 48 in New Jersey, meeting homeowners Ethan and Harley at their 1893 Dutch Colonial and touring the home's original details. Richard Trethewey walks Zack Dettmore through the vintage heating system. Jenn Nawada tours the yard, sorting wants from needs, while Kevin and Zack examine the kitchen's messy renovation history before a dumpster arrives to kick off demo.