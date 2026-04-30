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This Old House

E23 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Retro Vibes

Season 47 Episode 23 | 23m 42s

Zack Dettmore installs vinyl siding with trim details that give it a more traditional look, then tours a Pennsylvania factory where a modular Accessory Dwelling Unit is framed, wired, finished, and prepared for delivery. Back in Walpole, Richard Trethewey explains a ceiling cassette HVAC system for the basement, and the crew installs a three-panel sliding glass door.

Aired: 05/06/26 | Expires: 05/21/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
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Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An ADU Takes Shape
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
Episode: S47 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Welcome to Walpole
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
Episode: S47 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
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E20 | Suburban Victorian | Let it Show
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Episode: S47 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Suburban Victorian | Everything Old is New Again
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Episode: S47 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Suburban Victorian | Going Through Customs
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
Episode: S47 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Episode: S47 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Suburban Victorian | Trim and Proper
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
Episode: S47 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Suburban Victorian | Getting Our Ducts in a Row
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Episode: S47 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Suburban Victorian | Reduce, Reside, Recycle
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Episode: S47 E14 | 23:42