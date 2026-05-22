E26 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | A Double Homecoming

Extras
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
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Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.