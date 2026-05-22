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This Old House

E26 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | A Double Homecoming

Season 47 Episode 26 | 23m 12s

Kevin O'Connor revisits Walpole as a dated ranch, and a new ADU becomes a multigenerational forever home for a military family and grandparents. Richard Trethewey explains shared utilities, a propane boiler, and hydronic air handlers that serve both spaces. Tom Silva meets with builders Kevin Smith and Jared Ruggieri to discuss the challenges of being the first to build an ADU in Walpole.

Aired: 05/27/26 | Expires: 06/11/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
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Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Batten Down the Hatches
Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Episode: S47 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Retro Vibes
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.
Episode: S47 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An ADU Takes Shape
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
Episode: S47 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Welcome to Walpole
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
Episode: S47 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Suburban Victorian | Let it Show
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Episode: S47 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Suburban Victorian | Everything Old is New Again
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Episode: S47 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Suburban Victorian | Going Through Customs
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
Episode: S47 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Episode: S47 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Suburban Victorian | Trim and Proper
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
Episode: S47 E16 | 23:42