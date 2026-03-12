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This Old House

E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic

Season 47 Episode 17 | 23m 42s

In Needham, Kevin O'Connor reviews porch prep with Mauro Henrique, then Jenn Nawada and Mark McCullough build a brick paver patio. Kevin visits a local mill to see rift-and-quartered white oak flooring made for the project. Back at the house, he joins Charlie Silva to weave salvaged Douglas fir boards into the hallway and new linen closet so the second-floor floors look seamless.

Aired: 03/25/26 | Expires: 04/09/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
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Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
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Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
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Watch 23:42
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E16 | Suburban Victorian | Trim and Proper
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
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Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
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Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
Episode: S47 E13 | 23:42
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E12 | Suburban Victorian | Needed In Needham
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Episode: S47 E12 | 23:42
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E11 | Carolina Comeback | Coming Home
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
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E10 | Carolina Comeback | Putting Down Roots
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