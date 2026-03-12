E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic

In Needham, Kevin O'Connor reviews porch prep with Mauro Henrique, then Jenn Nawada and Mark McCullough build a brick paver patio. Kevin visits a local mill to see rift-and-quartered white oak flooring made for the project. Back at the house, he joins Charlie Silva to weave salvaged Douglas fir boards into the hallway and new linen closet so the second-floor floors look seamless.