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This Old House

E4 | Essex County Colonial | Making Connections

Season 48 Episode 4 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor checks in as Zack Dettmore protects the wall-hung toilet tank with a steel plate. Richard Trethewey reviews rough plumbing through the house with Kordian Rak, finishing in the kitchen where cast iron pipe is being installed instead of PVC. Zack details types of flashing on a low pitched roof, Jenn Nawada tours Newark's famous cherry blossoms.

Aired: 10/21/26 | Expires: 11/05/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 48 | Essex County Colonial
  • Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
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  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Essex County Colonial | Knock on Wood
Zack and Charlie plan a vintage tile pattern for the primary bathroom.
Episode: S48 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Essex County Colonial | Demolition Derby
Kevin helps Zack set up a job site command center before diving into demo day.
Episode: S48 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 |Essex County Colonial | Garden State of Mind
Kevin meets homeowners Ethan and Harley and tours their 1893 Dutch Colonial home.
Episode: S48 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | A Double Homecoming
A 1970s ranch and ADU unite a military family, and their grandparents.
Episode: S47 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Batten Down the Hatches
Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Episode: S47 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Retro Vibes
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.
Episode: S47 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An ADU Takes Shape
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
Episode: S47 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Welcome to Walpole
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
Episode: S47 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Suburban Victorian | Let it Show
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Episode: S47 E20 | 23:42