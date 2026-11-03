E7 | Essex County Colonial | What's Old Is New Again

Extras
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
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Kevin sees antique wavy glass harvested to repair the home's original windows.
Zack creates an above ground life size demonstration of a sewer line in the backyard.
Jenn sees local cherry trees; Richard reviews rough plumbing; Zack flashes low pitch roof.
Zack and Charlie plan a vintage tile pattern for the primary bathroom.
Kevin helps Zack set up a job site command center before diving into demo day.
Kevin meets homeowners Ethan and Harley and tours their 1893 Dutch Colonial home.
A 1970s ranch and ADU unite a military family, and their grandparents.
Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.