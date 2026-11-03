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This Old House

E7 | Essex County Colonial | What's Old Is New Again

Season 48 Episode 7 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor checks in on Zack Dettmore and tile setter Gary Moreland who adjust the primary bath layout for a vintage look. Zack and Kevin strip and refinish the home's original cast iron clawfoot tub, master cabinetmaker Kevin Fassnacht scribes an inset cabinet panel to the uneven tile floor, and Zack and Mike Dull use a slow cooker to strip paint from the original brass door hardware.

Aired: 11/11/26 | Expires: 11/26/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
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This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42
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This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Essex County Colonial | Removed, Reused and Reclaimed
Kevin sees antique wavy glass harvested to repair the home's original windows.
Episode: S48 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Essex County Colonial | Bigger Isn't Better
Zack creates an above ground life size demonstration of a sewer line in the backyard.
Episode: S48 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Essex County Colonial | Making Connections
Jenn sees local cherry trees; Richard reviews rough plumbing; Zack flashes low pitch roof.
Episode: S48 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Essex County Colonial | Knock on Wood
Zack and Charlie plan a vintage tile pattern for the primary bathroom.
Episode: S48 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Essex County Colonial | Demolition Derby
Kevin helps Zack set up a job site command center before diving into demo day.
Episode: S48 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 |Essex County Colonial | Garden State of Mind
Kevin meets homeowners Ethan and Harley and tours their 1893 Dutch Colonial home.
Episode: S48 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | A Double Homecoming
A 1970s ranch and ADU unite a military family, and their grandparents.
Episode: S47 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Batten Down the Hatches
Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Episode: S47 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Retro Vibes
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.
Episode: S47 E23 | 23:42