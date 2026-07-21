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Can the Government Control How We Speak?

Season 6 Episode 7 | 7m 15s

It's said that you can't control how language is used... but that doesn't stop these organizations from trying!

Aired: 07/20/26
Extras
Watch 10:02
Otherwords
The English Language Has a Smelly Problem
Why do we have fewest number of words for SMELLS?
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:02
Watch 10:43
Otherwords
How a Language Debate Could Land You in Jail
Should judges act as armchair linguists when interpreting the law?
Episode: S6 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:56
Otherwords
Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word
One slang word remains the undisputed king for over 100 years.
Episode: S6 E4 | 8:56
Watch 9:49
Otherwords
The Linguistics of Time Are Totally Mind Bending
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:49
Watch 10:11
Otherwords
Why "a Lie" is Hard to Define
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Episode: S6 E2 | 10:11
Watch 7:58
Otherwords
Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
Episode: S6 E1 | 7:58
Watch 9:13
Otherwords
The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:13
Watch 9:19
Otherwords
Punctuation's Weird Backstory
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:19
Watch 7:03
Otherwords
Popular Word Origins That Are Totally Wrong
What are folk etymologies?
Episode: S5 E8 | 7:03
Watch 7:18
Otherwords
Is Social Media Censorship Unaliving Language?
Is TikTok ruining language?
Episode: S5 E7 | 7:18
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Watch 10:02
Otherwords
The English Language Has a Smelly Problem
Why do we have fewest number of words for SMELLS?
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:02
Watch 10:43
Otherwords
How a Language Debate Could Land You in Jail
Should judges act as armchair linguists when interpreting the law?
Episode: S6 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:56
Otherwords
Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word
One slang word remains the undisputed king for over 100 years.
Episode: S6 E4 | 8:56
Watch 9:49
Otherwords
The Linguistics of Time Are Totally Mind Bending
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:49
Watch 10:11
Otherwords
Why "a Lie" is Hard to Define
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Episode: S6 E2 | 10:11
Watch 7:58
Otherwords
Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
Episode: S6 E1 | 7:58
Watch 9:13
Otherwords
The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:13
Watch 9:19
Otherwords
Punctuation's Weird Backstory
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:19
Watch 7:03
Otherwords
Popular Word Origins That Are Totally Wrong
What are folk etymologies?
Episode: S5 E8 | 7:03
Watch 7:18
Otherwords
Is Social Media Censorship Unaliving Language?
Is TikTok ruining language?
Episode: S5 E7 | 7:18