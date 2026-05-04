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Patience

A Monk’s Tale

Season 2 Episode 7 | 50m 06s

A monk is found dead, kneeling in prayer. Patience and Frankie investigate and secrets surface at the monastery. Meanwhile, Patience finds herself on stage as the face of City of York police and starts rethinking her decision about Elliot.

Aired: 07/25/26 | Expires: 08/09/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Season 2 Preview
Patience is back tackling crimes across York with new fiery detective Frankie Monroe.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 4 Preview
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 3 Preview
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 2 Preview
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
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Patience
Season 1 Preview
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
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