100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Patience

Season 2 Preview

Season 2 | 30s

Patience returns to help tackle crimes in York. When new detective Frankie Monroe bursts on the scene, there’s initially tension but soon they learn to work as a team. Meanwhile, Patience faces challenges in love and loss.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 4 Preview
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 3 Preview
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 2 Preview
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Season 1 Preview
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:00
Watch 50:02
Patience
My Brother's Keeper
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:02
Watch 50:11
Patience
The Locked Room
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:11
Watch 50:16
Patience
The Missing Link
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Episode: S1 E3 | 50:16
Watch 49:32
Patience
Paper Mountain Girl (Part 2)
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Episode: S1 E2 | 49:32
Watch 49:35
Patience
Paper Mountain Girl (Part 1)
Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued when Patience connects a suicide to other cases.
Episode: S1 E1 | 49:35