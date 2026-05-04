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Patience

The Runes

Season 2 Episode 5 | 48m 29s

A Viking expert dies before a big controversial speech and Patience finds a coded message hinting at foul play. As another scholar is targeted, she and Frankie race to uncover the truth. And her relationship with Elliot hits the rocks.

Aired: 07/11/26 | Expires: 07/26/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Season 2 Preview
Patience is back tackling crimes across York with new fiery detective Frankie Monroe.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 4 Preview
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 3 Preview
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 2 Preview
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
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Patience
Season 1 Preview
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice.
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:02
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Paco’s Revenge
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:13
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The Timetable
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
Episode: S2 E4 | 50:32
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The Magpie
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
Episode: S2 E3 | 49:44
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Patience
Vampire
Patience and new DI Frankie work to find a logical answer to a vampire killing mystery.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:50
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Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:00
Watch 50:02
Patience
My Brother's Keeper
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:02
Watch 50:11
Patience
The Locked Room
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:11
Watch 50:16
Patience
The Missing Link
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Episode: S1 E3 | 50:16