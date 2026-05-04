The Magpie

Extras
Patience is back tackling crimes across York with new fiery detective Frankie Monroe.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Latest Episodes
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Patience
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Patience Season 1
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.