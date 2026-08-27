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Pati's Mexican Table

From Dinosaurs to Cowboys

Season 15 Episode 1501 | 28m 01s

Pati begins in the city of Saltillo, going back to prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto, where scientists Regina González and Karina Lozano explain the delicate ecosystem that sustains life in Coahuila. Then she suits up for ranch life in a new cowboy outfit for a traditional cabrito lunch with Chef Juan Ramón Cardenas at his ranch.

Aired: 09/03/26 | Expires: 09/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Recados
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
The Nectar of the Mayan Gods
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Flavors of Merida
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Yucatán Meats
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
A Family Affair
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Guayabera World
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Ode to the Egg
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
A Mayan League of their Own
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Maya Today
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Pink
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:25
Latest Episodes
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Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
Time Stops at The Valley of the Ducks
From maguey fields to vineyards, Pati unveils new flavors and old traditions in central Coahuila.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
The Desert's Treasures
An apple orchard evokes a cherished childhood memory for Pati and she discovers a local secret.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 27:56
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
My Heart, My Home
Pati learns the ancient history of Mexico City and tours the largest market in the world.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Building the Future
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Sense of Beauty
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Colors of Creativity
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Living Legacy
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Rural Heart
Pati visits Milpa Alta to harvest nopales and make mole, celebrating a tradition rooted in the land.
Episode: S14 E1407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Rhythms of the City
Pati visits a neighborhood healing from tragedy, then dances at a historic hall honoring its spirit.
Episode: S14 E1406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Passion in Every Bite
Pati meets a baker and an ice cream maker, uncovering the heart and passion behind their creations.
Episode: S14 E1408 | 26:46