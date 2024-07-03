100 WVIA Way
PBS Short Film Festival

Breaking Silence

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 18m 06s

"Breaking Silence" explores the relationship between a deaf father and his hearing daughter, reflecting on how imprisonment has shaped their relationship and their advocacy.

Aired: 07/14/24 | Expires: 07/14/26
Watch 4:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Guadelupe Robinson
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 4:46
Watch 18:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Two Bears
Veteran janitor fights to prove himself as a warrior and a dependable family man.
Episode: S2023 E24 | 18:18
Watch 25:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Bertie the Brilliant
Raising money to see a magic show, a boy faces a choice when his grandma loses her job.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 25:20
Watch 7:00
PBS Short Film Festival
Dream Carriers
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 7:00
Watch 14:33
PBS Short Film Festival
Brother
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 14:33
Watch 8:50
PBS Short Film Festival
The Funeral Band
A new member of a dysfunctional brass band learns all about his unique community.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 8:50
Watch 8:14
PBS Short Film Festival
Box: The Impossible Puzzle
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 8:14
Watch 10:23
PBS Short Film Festival
DC's Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 10:23
Watch 9:54
PBS Short Film Festival
Underground
Survivors of subway harassment share their stories in hopes of changing the stigma.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 9:54
Watch 7:38
PBS Short Film Festival
The Forgotten Ones
A poignant story of one man’s 40 year battle with homelessness on the streets of Hollywood.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 7:38
Watch 6:27
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Paul Rogers
The story of Academy Award winning editor Paul Rogers.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 6:27
Watch 15:58
PBS Short Film Festival
Take Me Home
A adult with a cognitive disability calls on the help of her sister.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 15:58
Watch 16:12
PBS Short Film Festival
Eid Mubarak
A privileged six-year-old Pakistani girl embarks on a mission to save her beloved pet goat.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 16:12
Watch 10:27
PBS Short Film Festival
The Ballad of Rose Mae
Edwin Gray finds himself at the funeral of his child, Rose Mae, who fell prey to a plague.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 10:27
Watch 15:07
PBS Short Film Festival
El Gato Feo
A widow discovers her estranged sister fighting for a unit of female freedom fighters.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 15:07
Watch 22:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Tradewinds
"Tradewinds" is an intimate portrait of the life of CHamoru jazz pianist, Patrick Palomo.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 22:46
Watch 10:27
PBS Short Film Festival
Saving Superman
When an autistic man's living conditions are threatened, the town saves his home.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 10:27
Watch 14:05
PBS Short Film Festival
Boca Chica
Beach access is a public right in Boca Chica. That right is curtailed when SpaceX takes flight.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 14:05