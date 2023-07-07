Extras
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
An eccentric upbringing shapes brothers' life lessons about hard work, humor and family.
Animated documentary where three black barbers provide words of wisdom to a teen customer.
Lucie and Annie discuss the history of their LGBTQ+ activism in Maine.
Veteran janitor fights to prove himself as a warrior and a dependable family man.
Raising money to see a magic show, a boy faces a choice when his grandma loses her job.
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
A new member of a dysfunctional brass band learns all about his unique community.
