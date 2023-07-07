100 WVIA Way
PBS Short Film Festival

Under G-D

Season 2023 Episode 19 | 23m 18s

The Dobbs U.S. Supreme Court decision sparked a national Jewish response. Inspired by the lived experiences of Jewish women, lawsuits are currently being launched by rabbis, Jewish organizations, and interfaith leaders to challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Aired: 07/09/23 | Expires: 07/09/25
Watch 0:30
PBS Short Film Festival
2023 PBS Short Film Festival Winner
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Clip: S2023 | 0:30
Watch 4:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Guadelupe Robinson
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 4:46
Watch 8:14
PBS Short Film Festival
Box: The Impossible Puzzle
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 8:14
Watch 14:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Folk Frontera
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 14:20
Watch 7:00
PBS Short Film Festival
Dream Carriers
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 7:00
Watch 10:23
PBS Short Film Festival
DC's Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 10:23
Watch 12:04
PBS Short Film Festival
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 12:04
Watch 15:34
PBS Short Film Festival
Stories from St. Metz
An eccentric upbringing shapes brothers' life lessons about hard work, humor and family.
Episode: S2023 E5 | 15:34
Watch 5:53
PBS Short Film Festival
A Little Off the Top
Animated documentary where three black barbers provide words of wisdom to a teen customer.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 5:53
Watch 6:08
PBS Short Film Festival
Lucie and Annie
Lucie and Annie discuss the history of their LGBTQ+ activism in Maine.
Episode: S2023 E6 | 6:08
