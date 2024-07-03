100 WVIA Way
PBS Short Film Festival

Take Me Home

Season 2024 Episode 15 | 15m 58s

Anna is an adult with a cognitive disability living with her mother in Midland Florida. When her mother is unresponsive, she calls her sister for help, but without the language to be believed, Anna is brushed aside. Emily returns home and is immediately engulfed in a futile struggle for medical information, while Anna’s world is deconstructed.

Aired: 07/14/24 | Expires: 07/14/26
Extras
Watch 1:00
PBS Short Film Festival
Official Trailer 2024
The 2024 festival highlights “Story Time” as we celebrate the art of short form storytelling.
Preview: S2024 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
PBS Short Film Festival
2023 PBS Short Film Festival Winner
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Clip: S2023 | 0:30
Watch 4:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Guadelupe Robinson
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 4:46
Watch 8:14
PBS Short Film Festival
Box: The Impossible Puzzle
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 8:14
Watch 14:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Folk Frontera
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 14:20
Watch 7:00
PBS Short Film Festival
Dream Carriers
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 7:00
Watch 23:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Under G-D
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 23:18
Watch 10:23
PBS Short Film Festival
DC's Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 10:23
Watch 12:04
PBS Short Film Festival
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 12:04
Watch 15:34
PBS Short Film Festival
Stories from St. Metz
An eccentric upbringing shapes brothers' life lessons about hard work, humor and family.
Episode: S2023 E5 | 15:34
Latest Episodes
Watch 8:31
PBS Short Film Festival
Sina ma Tinirau
A prince is cursed to become an eel and has to win the love of a woman to become human again.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 8:31
Watch 11:36
PBS Short Film Festival
VOICES: The Missing
Artist Tonee Turner went missing on New Year's Eve in 2019. The community still has questions.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 11:36
Watch 17:13
PBS Short Film Festival
Ghosts
Three Kiowa boys escape from a government boarding school to attend a ghost dance ceremony.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 17:13
Watch 17:08
PBS Short Film Festival
El Paisa
Fernando must put an end to closeted young love, leading to a newfound connection to familia.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 17:08
Watch 7:38
PBS Short Film Festival
The Forgotten Ones
A poignant story of one man’s 40 year battle with homelessness on the streets of Hollywood.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 7:38
Watch 6:27
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Paul Rogers
The story of Academy Award winning editor Paul Rogers.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 6:27
Watch 10:27
PBS Short Film Festival
Saving Superman
When an autistic man's living conditions are threatened, the town saves his home.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 10:27
Watch 18:06
PBS Short Film Festival
Breaking Silence
"Breaking Silence" explores the relationship between a deaf father and his hearing daughter.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 18:06
Watch 16:12
PBS Short Film Festival
Eid Mubarak
A privileged six-year-old Pakistani girl embarks on a mission to save her beloved pet goat.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 16:12
Watch 10:27
PBS Short Film Festival
The Ballad of Rose Mae
Edwin Gray finds himself at the funeral of his child, Rose Mae, who fell prey to a plague.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 10:27