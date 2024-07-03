100 WVIA Way
PBS Short Film Festival

Ghosts

Season 2024 Episode 11 | 17m 13s

"Ghosts" tells the story of three Kiowa boys' daring escape from a government boarding school in Anadarko, Oklahoma in 1891, to attend a ghost dance ceremony at a distant Kiowa encampment. After being whipped for insubordination and feeling defeated, Charles, a rebellious teenager, plans to escape with an unlikely group of partners.

Aired: 07/14/24 | Expires: 07/14/26
Latest Episodes
Watch 7:38
PBS Short Film Festival
The Forgotten Ones
A poignant story of one man’s 40 year battle with homelessness on the streets of Hollywood.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 7:38
Watch 6:27
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Paul Rogers
The story of Academy Award winning editor Paul Rogers.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 6:27
Watch 14:05
PBS Short Film Festival
Boca Chica
Beach access is a public right in Boca Chica. That right is curtailed when SpaceX takes flight.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 14:05
Watch 18:06
PBS Short Film Festival
Breaking Silence
"Breaking Silence" explores the relationship between a deaf father and his hearing daughter.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 18:06
Watch 15:58
PBS Short Film Festival
Take Me Home
A adult with a cognitive disability calls on the help of her sister.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 15:58
Watch 16:12
PBS Short Film Festival
Eid Mubarak
A privileged six-year-old Pakistani girl embarks on a mission to save her beloved pet goat.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 16:12
Watch 10:27
PBS Short Film Festival
The Ballad of Rose Mae
Edwin Gray finds himself at the funeral of his child, Rose Mae, who fell prey to a plague.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 10:27
Watch 15:07
PBS Short Film Festival
El Gato Feo
A widow discovers her estranged sister fighting for a unit of female freedom fighters.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 15:07
Watch 22:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Tradewinds
"Tradewinds" is an intimate portrait of the life of CHamoru jazz pianist, Patrick Palomo.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 22:46
Watch 10:27
PBS Short Film Festival
Saving Superman
When an autistic man's living conditions are threatened, the town saves his home.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 10:27