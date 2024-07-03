Boca Chica

Extras
The 2024 festival highlights “Story Time” as we celebrate the art of short form storytelling.
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
A young land developer returns home to the family plum orchard in the Chinese countryside.
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
A new member of a dysfunctional brass band learns all about his unique community.
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
When an autistic man's living conditions are threatened, the town saves his home.
"Breaking Silence" explores the relationship between a deaf father and his hearing daughter.
A adult with a cognitive disability calls on the help of her sister.
A privileged six-year-old Pakistani girl embarks on a mission to save her beloved pet goat.
Edwin Gray finds himself at the funeral of his child, Rose Mae, who fell prey to a plague.
A widow discovers her estranged sister fighting for a unit of female freedom fighters.
"Tradewinds" is an intimate portrait of the life of CHamoru jazz pianist, Patrick Palomo.
Survivors of subway harassment share their stories in hopes of changing the stigma.
A poignant story of one man’s 40 year battle with homelessness on the streets of Hollywood.
The story of Academy Award winning editor Paul Rogers.