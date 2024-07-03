Tradewinds

Extras
The 2024 festival highlights “Story Time” as we celebrate the art of short form storytelling.
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Raising money to see a magic show, a boy faces a choice when his grandma loses her job.
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2024
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2023
PBS Short Film Festival
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2021
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2020
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2019
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2018
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2017
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2016
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2015
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2014
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2013
PBS Short Film Festival Season 2012
A poignant story of one man’s 40 year battle with homelessness on the streets of Hollywood.
The story of Academy Award winning editor Paul Rogers.
Beach access is a public right in Boca Chica. That right is curtailed when SpaceX takes flight.
"Breaking Silence" explores the relationship between a deaf father and his hearing daughter.
A adult with a cognitive disability calls on the help of her sister.
A privileged six-year-old Pakistani girl embarks on a mission to save her beloved pet goat.
Edwin Gray finds himself at the funeral of his child, Rose Mae, who fell prey to a plague.
A widow discovers her estranged sister fighting for a unit of female freedom fighters.
When an autistic man's living conditions are threatened, the town saves his home.
Survivors of subway harassment share their stories in hopes of changing the stigma.