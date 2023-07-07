100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Short Film Festival

Box: The Impossible Puzzle

Season 2023 Episode 18 | 8m 14s

A box that can't seem to open challenges several people to think critically on how to open it. Curiosity, frustration, and enthusiasm are explored as the guests exercise these emotions throughout their puzzle solving. The solution for the box might be handy too in a life or death situation, who knows? Box is a comedic parody paying homage to online explainer video producers such as Vox and Vice.

Aired: 07/09/23 | Expires: 07/09/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
PBS Short Film Festival
2023 PBS Short Film Festival Winner
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Clip: S2023 | 0:30
Watch 18:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Two Bears
Veteran janitor fights to prove himself as a warrior and a dependable family man.
Episode: S2023 E24 | 18:18
Watch 25:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Bertie the Brilliant
Raising money to see a magic show, a boy faces a choice when his grandma loses her job.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 25:20
Watch 14:33
PBS Short Film Festival
Brother
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 14:33
Watch 4:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Guadelupe Robinson
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 4:46
Watch 10:23
PBS Short Film Festival
DC's Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 10:23
Watch 14:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Folk Frontera
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 14:20
Watch 7:00
PBS Short Film Festival
Dream Carriers
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 7:00
Watch 23:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Under G-D
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 23:18
Watch 12:04
PBS Short Film Festival
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 12:04
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2023
  • PBS Short Film Festival
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2021
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2020
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2019
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2018
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2017
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2016
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2015
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2014
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2013
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2012
Watch 4:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Guadelupe Robinson
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 4:46
Watch 10:23
PBS Short Film Festival
DC's Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 10:23
Watch 25:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Bertie the Brilliant
Raising money to see a magic show, a boy faces a choice when his grandma loses her job.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 25:20
Watch 14:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Folk Frontera
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 14:20
Watch 7:00
PBS Short Film Festival
Dream Carriers
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 7:00
Watch 23:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Under G-D
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 23:18
Watch 12:04
PBS Short Film Festival
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 12:04
Watch 18:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Two Bears
Veteran janitor fights to prove himself as a warrior and a dependable family man.
Episode: S2023 E24 | 18:18
Watch 14:33
PBS Short Film Festival
Brother
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 14:33
Watch 10:12
PBS Short Film Festival
IDODO
IDODO unveils the Papuan legend of fish transforming into humans.
Episode: S2023 E7 | 10:12