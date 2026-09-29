Mysteries Collection

Extras
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!