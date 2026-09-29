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Mysteries Collection

Episodes
PBS Presents
Episode:
PBS Presents
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PBS Presents
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PBS Presents
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PBS Presents
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PBS Presents
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Extras
Watch 1:18
Mrs. Wilson
Episode 2 Scene
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Clip: S2019 E2 | 1:18
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Karaoke Night Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Clip: 11:05
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Sakto Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Clip: 18:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58