The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)

Extras
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Gift your community a unique song, card, or bracelet to thank them.
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Help Carl search for more unique treasures to add to his collections.
Latest Episodes
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Carl and Sheldon are on a THANK YOU mission! / Carl shares his pet rocks with his friends.
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Nico and Arugula start a hamster sitter business! / Carl’s new sneakers hurt his feet!
Dylan is excited to play his new board game. / Carl enters the FuzzyWorld Book of Records.