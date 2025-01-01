Carl's Collections Gameplay

Extras
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate and shred!
See Fuzzytown decorated for the spooky season in this Halloween update of Carl's Collections!
Carl and his friends are building marble runs, and they need help to complete them!
Gift your community a unique song, card, or bracelet to thank them.
Relax and unwind with Carl the Collector as he explores his collections in this cozy new lofi video.
Watch New Episodes of Carl the Collector!
Lotta, Nico, and Arugula realize that their differences make each of them unique.
Sheldon tells Carl that he doesn't want to play their favorite game anymore.
Carl is excited to go on an adventure and play Popcorn Pirates with his friends!
Latest Episodes
Carl’s Pop Pop knit him a new sweater. / Uh oh, Carl has a new school bus stop.
Carl takes his friends on a smell tour of Fuzzytown. / Carl and his friends go camping.
Carl can’t wait for the ice cream festival! / Carl’s upset he has to wear a cast!
Carl thinks Nico broke his special crayon. / Lotta tries to learn a new instrument.
Carl’s excited to trick-or-treat with friends for candy wrappers to add to his collection!
Carl makes a new friend, Paolo. / Lotta thinks if she copies Nico, everyone will like her!
Carl has an idea for school spirit day. / Nico wants to join the Junior Nutty Buddy Club.
Dylan is excited to play his new board game. / Carl enters the FuzzyWorld Book of Records.
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!