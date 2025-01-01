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Carl the Collector

Marble-ous Run Gameplay

40m 44s

Carl and his friends are building marble runs, and they need help to complete them! Use ramps, springs, parachutes, and more to create wild contraptions for the marble to travel through.

Extras
Carl the Collector
Fuzzytown Freestyle Gameplay
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate and shred!
Clip: 19:58
Carl the Collector
Carl's Collections Gameplay
Help Carl search for more unique treasures to add to his collections.
Clip: 25:22
Carl the Collector
Carl’s Collections Gameplay – Halloween Edition
See Fuzzytown decorated for the spooky season in this Halloween update of Carl's Collections!
Clip: 18:54
Carl the Collector
Thank-U-Maker Gameplay
Gift your community a unique song, card, or bracelet to thank them.
Clip: 10:37
Carl the Collector
Carl's Calming Lofi
Relax and unwind with Carl the Collector as he explores his collections in this cozy new lofi video.
Clip: 1:00:00
Carl the Collector
Join Carl for A Fuzzytown Halloween!
Join Carl for Halloween in Fuzzytown
Clip: 0:15
Carl the Collector
Watch New Episodes of Carl the Collector!
Watch New Episodes of Carl the Collector!
Clip: 0:15
Carl the Collector
How Do You Like to Dah Dee Dah?
Lotta, Nico, and Arugula realize that their differences make each of them unique.
Clip: S1 E15 | 3:18
Carl the Collector
Popcorn Pirate Sheldon
Sheldon tells Carl that he doesn't want to play their favorite game anymore.
Clip: S1 E15 | 3:35
Carl the Collector
Popcorn Pirates!
Carl is excited to go on an adventure and play Popcorn Pirates with his friends!
Clip: S1 E15 | 3:04
Latest Episodes
Carl the Collector
The Crayonverters Collection/Lotta’s New Instrument
Carl thinks Nico broke his special crayon. / Lotta tries to learn a new instrument.
Episode: S1 E22 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Sweater Collection/New Bus Stop
Carl’s Pop Pop knit him a new sweater. / Uh oh, Carl has a new school bus stop.
Episode: S1 E24 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Meltdown/Carl’s Cast
Carl can’t wait for the ice cream festival! / Carl’s upset he has to wear a cast!
Episode: S1 E23 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
Show And Smell/The Campfire Conundrum
Carl takes his friends on a smell tour of Fuzzytown. / Carl and his friends go camping.
Episode: S1 E25 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
A Fuzzytown Halloween
Carl’s excited to trick-or-treat with friends for candy wrappers to add to his collection!
Episode: S1 E38 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
A New Friend/Lotta The Copycat
Carl makes a new friend, Paolo. / Lotta thinks if she copies Nico, everyone will like her!
Episode: S1 E35 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Green Piece/The FuzzyWorld Book of Records
Dylan is excited to play his new board game. / Carl enters the FuzzyWorld Book of Records.
Episode: S1 E21 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Potato Collection/Nico and the Nutty Buddies
Carl has an idea for school spirit day. / Nico wants to join the Junior Nutty Buddy Club.
Episode: S1 E20 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
Rhythm Blues/Giving Up The Ship
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Episode: S1 E15 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Artifact Collection/Mothership Day
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Episode: S1 E16 | 23:10