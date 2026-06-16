The Fake Mustache Collection/The Lint Dinosaur Collection (ASL)

Extras
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Carl and his friends are building marble runs, and they need help to complete them!
Help Carl search for more unique treasures to add to his collections.
Latest Episodes
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Forrest makes too many plans on the same day./Carl and Arugula build an epic marble run.
Carl and his friends clean up the park./Carl accidentally breaks Sheldon’s birthday present for hi
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Arugula gets torn between Carl and Nico./Can Sheldon help Carl become a good listener?
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Lotta is upset when Skyler calls her “headphone girl.”/There’s a new kid in school.