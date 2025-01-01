Carl has LOTS of Collections!

Extras
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Help Carl search for more unique treasures to add to his collections.
See Fuzzytown decorated for the spooky season in this Halloween update of Carl's Collections!
Latest Episodes
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.
Carl and Sheldon are on a THANK YOU mission! / Carl shares his pet rocks with his friends.
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Nico and Arugula start a hamster sitter business! / Carl’s new sneakers hurt his feet!
Carl doesn’t know what to do when Nico falls./Carl learns a new word - shindig.
Sheldon can’t wait for Carl to play his favorite beach game./Lotta lost her blanket.