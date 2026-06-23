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Carl the Collector

Twin Sister Hamster Sitters Incorporated/The Sneaker Collection (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 18 | 23m 09s

Nico and Arugula start a hamster sitter business! But, can the sisters agree on what the hamsters need to be comfortable and happy? / Carl is afraid to tell his Mama the new shoes she bought him are too tight and his feet feel like burritos!

Aired: 06/19/30
Extras
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Fake Mustache Collection/The Lint Dinosaur Collection (ASL)
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Episode: S1 E6 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Autograph Collection/The Rope Collection (ASL)
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Episode: S1 E1 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Thank-U-Maker Gameplay
Gift your community a unique song, card, or bracelet to thank them.
Clip: 10:37
Carl the Collector
Fuzzytown Freestyle Gameplay
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Clip: 19:58
Latest Episodes
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
A Forrest of Plans/The Marble Collection (ASL)
Forrest makes too many plans on the same day./Carl and Arugula build an epic marble run.
Episode: S1 E11 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
A Collection to Get Rid Of/The Button Collection (ASL)
Carl and his friends clean up the park./Carl accidentally breaks Sheldon’s birthday present for hi
Episode: S1 E10 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Magic Trick Collection/Listen Coach (ASL)
Arugula gets torn between Carl and Nico./Can Sheldon help Carl become a good listener?
Episode: S1 E9 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Fall/The Word Collection (ASL)
Carl doesn’t know what to do when Nico falls./Carl learns a new word - shindig.
Episode: S1 E13 | 23:09