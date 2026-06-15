The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)

Extras
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Carl and his friends are building marble runs, and they need help to complete them!
Help Carl search for more unique treasures to add to his collections.
Latest Episodes
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.
Carl and Sheldon are on a THANK YOU mission! / Carl shares his pet rocks with his friends.
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Nico and Arugula start a hamster sitter business! / Carl’s new sneakers hurt his feet!
Arugula gets torn between Carl and Nico./Can Sheldon help Carl become a good listener?
Forrest makes too many plans on the same day./Carl and Arugula build an epic marble run.
Carl and his friends clean up the park./Carl accidentally breaks Sheldon’s birthday present for hi