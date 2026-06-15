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Carl the Collector

The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 2 | 23m 09s

Carl realizes his favorite sour pickle scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its smell. He must get that sour pickle smell back! / Carl notices that his baby blanket, Knit-Knit, has a hole in it. What could have happened? It’s a Knit-Knit mystery!

Aired: 06/19/30
Extras
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Fake Mustache Collection/The Lint Dinosaur Collection (ASL)
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Episode: S1 E6 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Autograph Collection/The Rope Collection (ASL)
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Episode: S1 E1 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Fuzzytown Freestyle Gameplay
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Clip: 19:58
Carl the Collector
Marble-ous Run Gameplay
Carl and his friends are building marble runs, and they need help to complete them!
Clip: 40:44
Carl the Collector
Carl's Collections Gameplay
Help Carl search for more unique treasures to add to his collections.
Clip: 25:22
Latest Episodes
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Lost Yo-Yo/Rainy Day (ASL)
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.
Episode: S1 E17 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Gratitude Collection/The Pet Rock Collection (ASL)
Carl and Sheldon are on a THANK YOU mission! / Carl shares his pet rocks with his friends.
Episode: S1 E19 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Artifact Collection/Mothership Day (ASL)
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Episode: S1 E16 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Twin Sister Hamster Sitters Incorporated/The Sneaker Collection (ASL)
Nico and Arugula start a hamster sitter business! / Carl’s new sneakers hurt his feet!
Episode: S1 E18 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Magic Trick Collection/Listen Coach (ASL)
Arugula gets torn between Carl and Nico./Can Sheldon help Carl become a good listener?
Episode: S1 E9 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
A Forrest of Plans/The Marble Collection (ASL)
Forrest makes too many plans on the same day./Carl and Arugula build an epic marble run.
Episode: S1 E11 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
A Collection to Get Rid Of/The Button Collection (ASL)
Carl and his friends clean up the park./Carl accidentally breaks Sheldon’s birthday present for hi
Episode: S1 E10 | 23:09