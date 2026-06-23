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Carl the Collector

The Fall/The Word Collection (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 13 | 23m 09s

When Carl freezes after Nico falls, he shares something about himself to help her understand why he didn’t know what to do./Carl learns a new word – shindig. Will he get to say it just the right way at just the right time?

Aired: 06/19/30
Extras
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Fake Mustache Collection/The Lint Dinosaur Collection (ASL)
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Episode: S1 E6 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Autograph Collection/The Rope Collection (ASL)
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Episode: S1 E1 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Thank-U-Maker Gameplay
Gift your community a unique song, card, or bracelet to thank them.
Clip: 10:37
Carl the Collector
Fuzzytown Freestyle Gameplay
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Clip: 19:58
Latest Episodes
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Sweater Collection/New Bus Stop (ASL)
Carl’s Pop Pop knit him a new sweater. / Uh oh, Carl has a new school bus stop.
Episode: S1 E24 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Crayonverters Collection/Lotta’s New Instrument (ASL)
Carl thinks Nico broke his special crayon. / Lotta tries to learn a new instrument.
Episode: S1 E22 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Lost Yo-Yo/Rainy Day (ASL)
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.
Episode: S1 E17 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Gratitude Collection/The Pet Rock Collection (ASL)
Carl and Sheldon are on a THANK YOU mission! / Carl shares his pet rocks with his friends.
Episode: S1 E19 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Artifact Collection/Mothership Day (ASL)
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Episode: S1 E16 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Twin Sister Hamster Sitters Incorporated/The Sneaker Collection (ASL)
Nico and Arugula start a hamster sitter business! / Carl’s new sneakers hurt his feet!
Episode: S1 E18 | 23:09