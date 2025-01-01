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Carl the Collector

Thank-U-Maker Gameplay

10m 37s

Gift your community a unique song, card, or bracelet to thank them for making the world a kinder place.

Extras
Carl the Collector
Carl's Collections Gameplay
Help Carl search for more unique treasures to add to his collections.
Clip: 25:22
Carl the Collector
Carl’s Collections Gameplay – Halloween Edition
See Fuzzytown decorated for the spooky season in this Halloween update of Carl's Collections!
Clip: 18:54
Carl the Collector
Marble-ous Run Gameplay
Carl and his friends are building marble runs, and they need help to complete them!
Clip: 40:44
Carl the Collector
Fuzzytown Freestyle Gameplay
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate and shred!
Clip: 19:58
Carl the Collector
Carl's Calming Lofi
Relax and unwind with Carl the Collector as he explores his collections in this cozy new lofi video.
Clip: 1:00:00
Carl the Collector
Join Carl for A Fuzzytown Halloween!
Join Carl for Halloween in Fuzzytown
Clip: 0:15
Carl the Collector
Watch New Episodes of Carl the Collector!
Watch New Episodes of Carl the Collector!
Clip: 0:15
Carl the Collector
How Do You Like to Dah Dee Dah?
Lotta, Nico, and Arugula realize that their differences make each of them unique.
Clip: S1 E15 | 3:18
Carl the Collector
Popcorn Pirate Sheldon
Sheldon tells Carl that he doesn't want to play their favorite game anymore.
Clip: S1 E15 | 3:35
Carl the Collector
Popcorn Pirates!
Carl is excited to go on an adventure and play Popcorn Pirates with his friends!
Clip: S1 E15 | 3:04
Latest Episodes
Carl the Collector
The Crayonverters Collection/Lotta’s New Instrument
Carl thinks Nico broke his special crayon. / Lotta tries to learn a new instrument.
Episode: S1 E22 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Meltdown/Carl’s Cast
Carl can’t wait for the ice cream festival! / Carl’s upset he has to wear a cast!
Episode: S1 E23 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Sweater Collection/New Bus Stop
Carl’s Pop Pop knit him a new sweater. / Uh oh, Carl has a new school bus stop.
Episode: S1 E24 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
Show And Smell/The Campfire Conundrum
Carl takes his friends on a smell tour of Fuzzytown. / Carl and his friends go camping.
Episode: S1 E25 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
A Fuzzytown Halloween
Carl’s excited to trick-or-treat with friends for candy wrappers to add to his collection!
Episode: S1 E38 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
A New Friend/Lotta The Copycat
Carl makes a new friend, Paolo. / Lotta thinks if she copies Nico, everyone will like her!
Episode: S1 E35 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Potato Collection/Nico and the Nutty Buddies
Carl has an idea for school spirit day. / Nico wants to join the Junior Nutty Buddy Club.
Episode: S1 E20 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Green Piece/The FuzzyWorld Book of Records
Dylan is excited to play his new board game. / Carl enters the FuzzyWorld Book of Records.
Episode: S1 E21 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
Rhythm Blues/Giving Up The Ship
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Episode: S1 E15 | 23:10
Carl the Collector
The Artifact Collection/Mothership Day
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Episode: S1 E16 | 23:10