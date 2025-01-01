Fuzzytown Freestyle Gameplay

Extras
Relax and unwind with Carl the Collector as he explores his collections in this cozy new lofi video.
Watch New Episodes of Carl the Collector!
Lotta, Nico, and Arugula realize that their differences make each of them unique.
Sheldon tells Carl that he doesn't want to play their favorite game anymore.
Carl is excited to go on an adventure and play Popcorn Pirates with his friends!
Lotta shares with Nico and Arugula that she experiences music in a colorful way.
Nico and Arugula are excited to teach Lotta their favorite new dance, The Dah Dee Dah!
Lotta is frustrated when she has a hard time learning Nico and Arugula's favorite dance.
Carl's new sneakers hurt! They squish his feet so tight his feet feel like burritos.
Latest Episodes
Carl thinks Nico broke his special crayon. / Lotta tries to learn a new instrument.
Carl’s Pop Pop knit him a new sweater. / Uh oh, Carl has a new school bus stop.
Carl can’t wait for the ice cream festival! / Carl’s upset he has to wear a cast!
Carl takes his friends on a smell tour of Fuzzytown. / Carl and his friends go camping.
Carl makes a new friend, Paolo. / Lotta thinks if she copies Nico, everyone will like her!
Carl’s excited to trick-or-treat with friends for candy wrappers to add to his collection!
Carl has an idea for school spirit day. / Nico wants to join the Junior Nutty Buddy Club.
Dylan is excited to play his new board game. / Carl enters the FuzzyWorld Book of Records.
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!