PBS Space Time

Does Timescapes Disprove Dark Energy?

Season 10 Episode 32 | 14m 30s

The universe is expanding and that expansion is accelerating under the power of dark energy and eventually all matter and energy will be dispersed over such unthinkable distances that nothing can stop space from blowing up infinitely. Unless of course cosmologists blundered and dark energy doesn't even exist. Then it's back to the drawing board.

Aired: 01/22/25
Watch 16:36
PBS Space Time
The Crisis in Physics: Why the Higgs Boson Should Not Exist!
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Episode: S10 E33 | 16:36
Watch 18:32
PBS Space Time
How Many Black Holes Are In The Solar System?
Dark matter has eluded us for many decades but we may be able to discover more now.
Episode: S10 E31 | 18:32
Watch 15:35
PBS Space Time
Does Infinity - Infinity = an Electron
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
Episode: S10 E30 | 15:35
Watch 13:39
PBS Space Time
What Does An Electron Actually Look Like?
What does an electron really look like?
Episode: S10 E29 | 13:39
Watch 16:35
PBS Space Time
The NEW Ultimate Energy Limit of the Universe
Is there a limit to how much energy you can cram into, or pull out of one patch of space?
Episode: S10 E28 | 16:35
Watch 17:19
PBS Space Time
Does the Planck Length Break E=MC^2?
I’d like to invite you to an even higher level of nerdom!
Episode: S10 E27 | 17:19
Watch 11:43
PBS Space Time
Can the Universe Remember? Exploring Gravitational Memory
Gravitational tsunamis exist and we’re on the verge of being able to detect them.
Episode: S10 E26 | 11:43
Watch 18:40
PBS Space Time
How Can Humanity Become a Kardashev Type 1 Civilization?
Will we ever become a Kardeshev Type-1 civilization and how can we get there?
Episode: S10 E25 | 18:40
Watch 14:05
PBS Space Time
Do Neutron Stars Shine In Dark Matter?
New data is telling us that Neutron stars may make one of the most popular dark matter candidates.
Episode: S10 E24 | 14:05
Watch 15:14
PBS Space Time
What If the Cosmological Constant Is Not Constant?
Is Dark Energy Getting Weaker?
Episode: S10 E23 | 15:14
