How Astrophysics Can Literally Save the World

Extras
Did you know that many of us have up to 4% neanderthal DNA?
What if the Big Bang was just an endless cycle?
Why are billions suddenly being pumped into fusion startups?
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Dark matter has eluded us for many decades but we may be able to discover more now.
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
What does an electron really look like?
Is there a limit to how much energy you can cram into, or pull out of one patch of space?
I’d like to invite you to an even higher level of nerdom!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
PBS Space Time Season 10
-
PBS Space Time Season 9
-
PBS Space Time Season 8
-
PBS Space Time Season 7
-
PBS Space Time Season 6
-
PBS Space Time Season 5
-
PBS Space Time Season 4
-
PBS Space Time Season 3
-
PBS Space Time Season 2
-
PBS Space Time Season 1
Did you know that many of us have up to 4% neanderthal DNA?
What if the Big Bang was just an endless cycle?
Why are billions suddenly being pumped into fusion startups?
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Dark matter has eluded us for many decades but we may be able to discover more now.
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
What does an electron really look like?
Is there a limit to how much energy you can cram into, or pull out of one patch of space?
I’d like to invite you to an even higher level of nerdom!