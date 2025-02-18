100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Space Time

The Final Barrier to (Nearly) Infinite Energy

Season 10 Episode 34 | 19m 39s

One of the final challenges is deciding on the physical vessel to contain our mini artificial stars--and we have some pretty sci-fi options that are nearly ready to go.

Aired: 02/12/25
Extras
Watch 16:36
PBS Space Time
The Crisis in Physics: Why the Higgs Boson Should Not Exist!
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Episode: S10 E33 | 16:36
Watch 14:30
PBS Space Time
Does Timescapes Disprove Dark Energy?
Maybe dark energy doesn't exist?
Episode: S10 E32 | 14:30
Watch 18:32
PBS Space Time
How Many Black Holes Are In The Solar System?
Dark matter has eluded us for many decades but we may be able to discover more now.
Episode: S10 E31 | 18:32
Watch 15:35
PBS Space Time
Does Infinity - Infinity = an Electron
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
Episode: S10 E30 | 15:35
Watch 13:39
PBS Space Time
What Does An Electron Actually Look Like?
What does an electron really look like?
Episode: S10 E29 | 13:39
Watch 16:35
PBS Space Time
The NEW Ultimate Energy Limit of the Universe
Is there a limit to how much energy you can cram into, or pull out of one patch of space?
Episode: S10 E28 | 16:35
Watch 17:19
PBS Space Time
Does the Planck Length Break E=MC^2?
I’d like to invite you to an even higher level of nerdom!
Episode: S10 E27 | 17:19
Watch 11:43
PBS Space Time
Can the Universe Remember? Exploring Gravitational Memory
Gravitational tsunamis exist and we’re on the verge of being able to detect them.
Episode: S10 E26 | 11:43
Watch 18:40
PBS Space Time
How Can Humanity Become a Kardashev Type 1 Civilization?
Will we ever become a Kardeshev Type-1 civilization and how can we get there?
Episode: S10 E25 | 18:40
Watch 14:05
PBS Space Time
Do Neutron Stars Shine In Dark Matter?
New data is telling us that Neutron stars may make one of the most popular dark matter candidates.
Episode: S10 E24 | 14:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Space Time Season 10
  • PBS Space Time Season 9
  • PBS Space Time Season 8
  • PBS Space Time Season 7
  • PBS Space Time Season 6
  • PBS Space Time Season 5
  • PBS Space Time Season 4
  • PBS Space Time Season 3
  • PBS Space Time Season 2
  • PBS Space Time Season 1
Watch 16:36
PBS Space Time
The Crisis in Physics: Why the Higgs Boson Should Not Exist!
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Episode: S10 E33 | 16:36
Watch 14:30
PBS Space Time
Does Timescapes Disprove Dark Energy?
Maybe dark energy doesn't exist?
Episode: S10 E32 | 14:30
Watch 18:32
PBS Space Time
How Many Black Holes Are In The Solar System?
Dark matter has eluded us for many decades but we may be able to discover more now.
Episode: S10 E31 | 18:32
Watch 15:35
PBS Space Time
Does Infinity - Infinity = an Electron
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
Episode: S10 E30 | 15:35
Watch 13:39
PBS Space Time
What Does An Electron Actually Look Like?
What does an electron really look like?
Episode: S10 E29 | 13:39
Watch 16:35
PBS Space Time
The NEW Ultimate Energy Limit of the Universe
Is there a limit to how much energy you can cram into, or pull out of one patch of space?
Episode: S10 E28 | 16:35
Watch 17:19
PBS Space Time
Does the Planck Length Break E=MC^2?
I’d like to invite you to an even higher level of nerdom!
Episode: S10 E27 | 17:19
Watch 11:43
PBS Space Time
Can the Universe Remember? Exploring Gravitational Memory
Gravitational tsunamis exist and we’re on the verge of being able to detect them.
Episode: S10 E26 | 11:43
Watch 18:40
PBS Space Time
How Can Humanity Become a Kardashev Type 1 Civilization?
Will we ever become a Kardeshev Type-1 civilization and how can we get there?
Episode: S10 E25 | 18:40
Watch 14:05
PBS Space Time
Do Neutron Stars Shine In Dark Matter?
New data is telling us that Neutron stars may make one of the most popular dark matter candidates.
Episode: S10 E24 | 14:05