PBS Space Time

The New Physics of Black Hole Star Capture | Extreme Tidal Disruption Events

Season 10 Episode 21 | 12m 40s

If you track the motion of individual stars in the ultra-dense star cluster at the very center of the Milky Way you’ll see that they swing in sharp orbits around some vast but invisible mass—that’s the Sagittarius A* supermassive black hole. These are perilous orbits, and sometimes a star wanders just a little too close to that lurking monster, leading to a tidal disruption event.

Aired: 09/18/24
Extras
Watch 16:08
PBS Space Time
What If The Universe Did Not Start With The Big Bang?
Here’s the story we like to tell about the beginning of the universe.
Episode: S10 E22 | 16:08
Watch 16:51
PBS Space Time
Can We Test Quantum Gravity?
Let’s talk about quantum gravity experiments that can be done here on Earth!
Episode: S10 E20 | 16:51
Watch 19:25
PBS Space Time
Is Gravity RANDOM Not Quantum?
What if gravity isn’t weirdly quantum at all, but rather … just a bit messy?
Episode: S10 E19 | 19:25
Watch 17:02
PBS Space Time
Can We Create New Elements Beyond the Periodic Table
Have we reached the end of the line of discoverable elements?
Episode: S10 E18 | 17:02
Watch 15:32
PBS Space Time
Do Black Holes Have to Be Black?
Can we change the color of a black hole?
Episode: S10 E17 | 15:32
Watch 18:26
PBS Space Time
Was Penrose Right? New Evidence For Quantum Effects In The Brain
Learn about Nobel laureate Roger Penrose's idea of how consciousness is caused by quantum processes.
Episode: S10 E16 | 18:26
Watch 16:28
PBS Space Time
How To Detect Faster Than Light Travel
Faster than light travel may produce gravitational waves that we could see here on Earth.
Episode: S10 E15 | 16:28
Watch 20:07
PBS Space Time
Can a Particle Be Neither Matter Nor Force?
All particles belong to two large groups: fermions and bosons.
Episode: S10 E14 | 20:07
Watch 16:11
PBS Space Time
Will The Sun’s Magnetic Field Flip This Year?
Just how much stronger is this year’s solar activity going to get?
Episode: S10 E13 | 16:11
Watch 17:25
PBS Space Time
Is It Impossible To Cross The Event Horizon? | Black Hole Firewall Paradox
So you’ve decided to jump into a black hole...
Episode: S10 E12 | 17:25
