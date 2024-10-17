100 WVIA Way
PBS Space Time

What If the Cosmological Constant Is Not Constant?

Season 10 Episode 23 | 15m 14s

We know that the universe is getting bigger. And we know that the speed that the universe is getting bigger is also getting bigger. The standard assumption is that the acceleration rate is itself constant, which will result in ultimate heat death. But a recent survey of primordial sound waves frozen into the way galaxies are sprinkled through the universe reveals that this fate is now in question.

Aired: 10/09/24
