100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Pie in the Sky

Game Pie

Season 3 Episode 2 | 49m 13s

Tragedy strikes when there is an accident during a police pheasant shoot, and ACC Fisher himself is in the frame. Was it really an accident, or a crime of passion? It falls to Crabbe to check out the facts--and to save his boss’s career.

Aired: 10/05/22
Extras
Watch 49:10
Pie in the Sky
Gary's Cake
Armed robbers raid Pie in the Sky and Crabbe takes it upon himself to investigate.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:10
Watch 49:49
Pie in the Sky
Devils on Horseback, Part 2
Is someone covering up after a string of suspicious racing accidents?
Episode: S4 E2 | 49:49
Watch 48:50
Pie in the Sky
Chinese Whispers
The owner of a local Chinese restaurant is attacked. Can Crabbe solve the case?
Episode: S4 E3 | 48:50
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
Squashed Tomatoes
Crabbe is put in charge of the new Public Duties Squad and Pie gets an unwelcome visitor.
Episode: S5 E1 | 49:12
Watch 49:35
Pie in the Sky
Pork Pies
Crabbe and the PDS discover fraud when they are tasked with guarding a sausage factory.
Episode: S5 E3 | 49:35
Watch 49:03
Pie in the Sky
New Leaf
Crabbe butters up a prickly witness to testify against her gangster husband.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:03
Watch 49:24
Pie in the Sky
Ugly Customers
Crabbe and PDS protect the jury during a fraud trial; Sally gets rid of a slimy customer.
Episode: S5 E2 | 49:24
Watch 49:26
Pie in the Sky
Lemon Twist
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:26
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
The Mild Bunch
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:12
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Swan in his Pride
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:01
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Pie in the Sky Season 5
  • Pie in the Sky Season 4
  • Pie in the Sky Season 3
  • Pie in the Sky Season 2
  • Pie in the Sky Season 1
Watch 49:26
Pie in the Sky
Lemon Twist
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:26
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Dead Right
Crabbe has to determine if a psychic medium is truly being threatened.
Episode: S2 E5 | 49:01
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
The Mild Bunch
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:12
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Swan in his Pride
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:01
Watch 49:06
Pie in the Sky
The Mystery of Pikey
Crabbe investigates a spate of burglaries in Middleton.
Episode: S2 E9 | 49:06
Watch 49:31
Pie in the Sky
Black Pudding
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
Episode: S2 E6 | 49:31
Watch 49:15
Pie in the Sky
Irish Stew
Kit Kelly comes to Middleton with her new husband, sexy ex-pat American Byron de Goris.
Episode: S3 E3 | 49:15
Watch 49:05
Pie in the Sky
Coddled Eggs
Crabbe is dragged onto Operation Grabbitback to help recover stolen cars.
Episode: S3 E6 | 49:05
Watch 49:03
Pie in the Sky
Doggett’s Coat & Badge
Pie in the Sky regular, Charles Rider, is threatened by DCI Doggett.
Episode: S3 E4 | 49:03
Watch 49:03
Pie in the Sky
This Other Eden
Crabbe teams up with the National Horticultural Division after a spate of garden thefts.
Episode: S3 E5 | 49:03