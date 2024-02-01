100 WVIA Way
Pie in the Sky

Hard Cheese

Season 2 Episode 1 | 49m 27s

A prowler is stalking the Middleton area, stealing women’s underwear from washing lines and making obscene phone calls. Could it be Hugh Downing, the attractive cheese merchant who supplies Pie in the Sky?

Aired: 10/05/22
Watch 49:10
Pie in the Sky
Gary's Cake
Armed robbers raid Pie in the Sky and Crabbe takes it upon himself to investigate.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:10
Watch 49:49
Pie in the Sky
Devils on Horseback, Part 2
Is someone covering up after a string of suspicious racing accidents?
Episode: S4 E2 | 49:49
Watch 48:50
Pie in the Sky
Chinese Whispers
The owner of a local Chinese restaurant is attacked. Can Crabbe solve the case?
Episode: S4 E3 | 48:50
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
Squashed Tomatoes
Crabbe is put in charge of the new Public Duties Squad and Pie gets an unwelcome visitor.
Episode: S5 E1 | 49:12
Watch 49:35
Pie in the Sky
Pork Pies
Crabbe and the PDS discover fraud when they are tasked with guarding a sausage factory.
Episode: S5 E3 | 49:35
Watch 49:03
Pie in the Sky
New Leaf
Crabbe butters up a prickly witness to testify against her gangster husband.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:03
Watch 49:24
Pie in the Sky
Ugly Customers
Crabbe and PDS protect the jury during a fraud trial; Sally gets rid of a slimy customer.
Episode: S5 E2 | 49:24
Watch 49:26
Pie in the Sky
Lemon Twist
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:26
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
The Mild Bunch
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:12
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Swan in his Pride
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:01
