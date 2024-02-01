This Other Eden

Extras
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Crabbe has to determine if a psychic medium is truly being threatened.
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Crabbe investigates a spate of burglaries in Middleton.
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
A prowler is stalking the Middleton area. Is it Pie in the Sky’s cheese merchant?
Pie in the Sky’s trout supplier’s new fiancé has gone missing. Is there foul play?
While his wife is away, ACC Fisher’s teenage daughter causes trouble.
Crabbe ends up in the world of forgery, undercover work, and mistaken identity.
Pie in the Sky Season 5
Pie in the Sky Season 4
Pie in the Sky Season 3
Pie in the Sky Season 2
Pie in the Sky Season 1
Armed robbers raid Pie in the Sky and Crabbe takes it upon himself to investigate.
Is someone covering up after a string of suspicious racing accidents?
The owner of a local Chinese restaurant is attacked. Can Crabbe solve the case?
Crabbe is put in charge of the new Public Duties Squad and Pie gets an unwelcome visitor.
Crabbe butters up a prickly witness to testify against her gangster husband.
Crabbe must investigate who sabotaged the police canteen celebration lunch.
Crabbe and PDS protect the jury during a fraud trial; Sally gets rid of a slimy customer.
